DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — On what turned out to be the final day of the 2022 session, the Iowa Senate passed a bill to Governor Kim Reynolds that would ban vaccine mandates in schools.

The bill expands out to child care centers, all public or private schools K-12, colleges, and universities.

As previously reported, there are almost zero schools in the state that require a COVID-19 vaccine for their students. Grinnell College is one of the only schools in the state that has required it in the past.

Democrats have opposed this bill all the way through subcommittee, committees, and out on the debate floor. On Tuesday, a Democratic State Senator voiced his concern about this bill might make parents call into question other vaccines required by districts.

“I appreciate that there is some apprehension against the COVID-19 vaccinations,” said State Senator Joe Bolkcom, (D) from Iowa City. “But I think what this bill does is it reduces the confidence in parents to get all sorts of vaccinations. All sorts of vaccinations that have been long proven to save lives, millions of lives.”

State Senator Zach Wahls asked a Republican State Senator about the difference between a vaccine that is required at schools and the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Time process, and acceptance,” said State Senator Jason Schultz, (R) from Schleswig.

Republicans have wanted this type of legislation sent over to Governor Reynolds since the session began. The House passed this bill back in late February. Once Governor Reynolds signs the bill into law, it bans schools from requiring the vaccine all the way until 2029.