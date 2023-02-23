SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Starting April 1, the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services will no longer require positive COVID-19 test to be reported to the state public health division.

Officials also announced that they will cease its requirement for clinical labs to report the results of COVID-19 tests.

At the same time, the state’s COVID reporting dashboard will end and new COVID-19 data will be incorporated into the weekly Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report by Iowa DHHS.

Meanwhile, Test Iowa at home will still offer free COVID-19 testing through the end of the year.