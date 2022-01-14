DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa hasn’t been this high since 2020, with nearly 1,000 people currently being treated.

The Iowa Department of Public Health released an update Friday morning revealing 998 people are in Iowa hospitals with the coronavirus. The last time there were more people hospitalized with the virus in the state was December 2, 2020, when the IDPH reports there were 1,000 COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

According to data from the IDPH, those not fully vaccinated account for 77% of the COVID-19 patients being treated in intensive care.

Over the last seven days, 33,502 positive tests were reported. That’s an average of 4,786 positive tests per day. As more positive tests are confirmed, the statewide positivity rate continues to climb. The 14-day positivity rate has increased from 21.2% on Wednesday to 23.5%.

Outbreaks are also increasing at Iowa’s long-term care facilities. On Wednesday there were 41 outbreaks and now the IDPH reports there are 50.

On Wednesday, the IDPH updated the number of Iowans who have died from COVID-19. It now stands at 8,201.