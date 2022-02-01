DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The federal government has started shipping out 400 million N95 masks from their emergency stockpile to pharmacies across the US to be given away for free. Shipments of masks have already arrived at some pharmacies in Iowa like Hy-Vee where they are being distributed to customers.

Individuals will be able to pick up three N95 masks from participating pharmacies at no cost. The masks will be delivered over the next 30 days so some pharmacies have yet to receive their shipments. It is recommended to call ahead to see if masks are available before going to a pharmacy to pick them up.

John Forbes, a pharmacist and owner of a Medicap Pharmacy in Urbandale said his pharmacy has yet to receive their shipment of masks but expects to get them soon.

Forbes also explained the difference between cloth masks and the N95 ones that are being given away.

“N95’s are more efficient masks and people need to realize that they’re a little bit more difficult to breathe through so when you put it on you’re gonna notice it’s a little more difficult and that’s because it’s filtering out a lot more of the bacteria and viruses that are in the environment,” Forbes said. “So when you wear one of these you’re gonna be protected, probably much more better than a cloth mask or one of the KN95 masks people are currently using.”

More information on the N95 giveaway program is on the HRSA’s website. A list of participating pharmacies is located on the CDC’s website.