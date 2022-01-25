DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal appeals court has allowed the state to enforce a law that prevents local schools from imposing mask mandates.

However, the court also allowed a group of parents of disabled children to pursue a lawsuit that seeks to strike down the law.

Two members of a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Omaha on Tuesday found a previous federal judge’s decision that blocked the state ban on mask mandates was too broad.

They sided with the parents and a disability rights group in concluding that their lawsuit can proceed in federal court.

The panel found the parents likely will succeed because mask requirements constitute a reasonable modification and schools’ failure to provide this accommodation likely violates the federal Rehabilitation Act.