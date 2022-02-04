AMES, Iowa (WHO) — Sara Anne Willette has spent the past two years compiling Iowa’s COVID-19 data from local, state, and federal sources. She worries that it is not time to call the pandemic emergency over, despite Gov. Kim Reynolds’ pledge to do so on Thursday.

“Just because you want it to be over doesn’t mean it is,” Willette said.

Willette runs the website IowaCOVID19Tracker.org from her Ames home, which may become the only online site dedicated to tracking Iowa’s daily COVID results if the state’s official sites shutter on February 16.

She said she developed the site after isolating in the early days of the pandemic due to being immunocompromised.

“Very few people can isolate the way I need to isolate because of my immunodeficiency. As a result, I want everybody educated and informed,” Willette said. “Most people don’t have multiple hours every day to obtain data sets. I have the ability to do it, so I’m happy to do so.”

Willette believes the data she has compiled does not make the case for the end of an emergency and worries that a premature declaration of victory could end with another strain of the virus sweeping through Iowa this year.

“We need to still know what’s happening with whatever data I can scrape from counties, from the state, or from federal data sets,” Willette said. “I know we are all tired. Holy buckets do I know this. I’m tired of living in isolation and my husband is tired of living in isolation.”