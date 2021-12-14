(KCAU) — A big deadline is looming for members of the Army. If they don’t get vaccinated by Wednesday, they’ll be dishonorably discharged.

Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas is behind a new law that would change that.

“If soldiers get a dishonorable discharge, they would lose all their retirement benefits, what most of us would consider to be retirement benefits, their future healthcare, the opportunity for their education to be paid for by the military, so it’s a big deal,” he said.

The Senate will vote on the bill this week.

Any soldiers who are ousted before then would be protected and have their benefits reinstated.