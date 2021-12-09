SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland vaccine providers said the community’s interest in getting their kids vaccinated has steadily increased due to recent events.

Elise Houselog is a pharmacist with Drilling Pharmacy. She said the discovery of the Omicron variant increased the number of kids coming to the pharmacy with their parents to get the vaccine. She said turnout has remained steady, but is still unpredictable.

“Some days will be really busy and others not so much and it’s kind of hard to tell to prepare for that because we don’t know what’s driving the demand,” said Houselog.

Siouxland District Health Department deputy director Tyler Brock said kids are getting vaccinated at a gradual pace, which was expected.

“We knew that there would be some people that would be ready to jump on board right away and then there’s another percentage of folks that want to wait a little bit,” said Brock. “They’re going to get the vaccine, but it’s just not an urgent need.”

Roughly 20% of children in Woodbury County are vaccinated and the Siouxland District Health Department has given out roughly 2,000 vaccines.