SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It has been a few weeks since vaccines were made available to children ages 5 to 11 at lower doses than adult shots.

While some parents are flat-out refusing the vaccines, others couldn’t wait to protect their children from the virus.

“We have waited for so long to have the shots for these kids. And you know, we have been careful for so long and hence you know in the very beginning when it was even just like the two weeks to have our quarantine before we go back to school,” said Natalie Salt, a Sioux City parent. “You know, I feel so long ago that we have we have waited and prayed for this shot and it didn’t happen as quickly you know as we thought it was going to happen.”

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, COVID-19 cases in children are currently on the rise. With winter temperatures already here, the Midwest has had a particularly high resurgence of the virus. Local pediatricians urge anyone with questions or concerns to consult them directly.

The children’s vaccine does require two doses so it is important to act soon to get your kids some protection before the holidays and the worst of winter.

“We are going to have some family that have that are coming and staying with us this holiday and bins. I’m pretty excited about it. It’s been a little while and it’s we don’t have a lot of family nearby so even having family get to us through the airplane you know. that having them have vaccines and then us being saved but here you know it’s feels better,” said Salt.