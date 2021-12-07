Mixing COVID-19 vaccines may grant better protection, new study reports

(KCAU) — A major British study reported mixing COVID-19 vaccines could give a person better protection against the virus.

A University of Oxford study showed those who received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine followed by getting a second shot of Moderna nine weeks later saw a higher boost in immunity compared to getting the same vaccine twice.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the mixing and matching of booster vaccines in the U.S. Some European countries are mixing the initial does as well.