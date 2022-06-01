SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — COVID-19 cases are currently stabilizing but it’s important to stay up to date on your shots but some things are slightly different than the start of 2022.

Now your local pharmacy or health care provider will definitely still be providing COVID vaccines but you won’t see the plethora of pop-up clinics or drive-through vaccination sites we saw in January.

It’s also important to check to see whether they have walk-in availability or if you need to make an appointment.

Even though its summer time, it’s important to take steps to keep yourself and others safe.

“We know that this vaccine wears off after a few months or so and so getting a booster can raise that antibody level up again and hopefully prevent some serious infections,”

People getting the second COVID booster will have to wait at least four months after receiving their first booster.