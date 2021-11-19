Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
COVID-19 Vaccine
Pfizer to apply for COVID-19 booster approval for 16 and 17 year olds: report
Federal court halts vaccine mandate for some healthcare workers in 10 states
Video
Omicron variant showing ‘unusual but mild’ symptoms, South African doctor says
Nearly 30% of unvaccinated Americans would lie about it, survey suggests
More than 100 kids receive accidental double-dose of COVID-19 vaccine at metro clinic
Video
More COVID-19 Vaccine Headlines
‘General Hospital’ actor Steve Burton fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
Siouxland Community reacts to COVID-19 vaccines for kids
Video
Differences between COVID-19 and the flu
Video
90% of fed workers got shots by deadline: official
Pfizer says COVID vaccine 100% effective in kids
Hy-Vee welcoming COVID-19 vaccine booster recipients
Video
Four Iowa Catholic Dioceses releasing PSA campaign promoting COVID-19 vaccine
Video
MercyOne gives first COVID-19 vaccine for kids
Video
US Army Secretary: National Guard members who refuse vaccine will not ‘continue service’
US opens COVID boosters to all adults, urges them for 50+
Video
