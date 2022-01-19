DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – The Iowa Department of Public Health has added 116 more deaths to the number of Iowans who have died from COVID-19, and cases of the virus in long-term care facilities are on the rise.

In Wednesday’s update, the number of deaths rose to 8,317. The IDPH says the most recently reported deaths happened between November 26, 2021 and January 6, 2022.

The number of outbreaks of COVID-19 in Iowa’s long-term care facilities has almost tripled since December 27, 2021. There are currently 63 outbreaks compared to the 22 that were reported in late December.

The IDPH no longer provides a list of the facilities where outbreaks are occurring on the state’s coronavirus website. WHO 13 has requested a current list.

The new numbers from the IDPH also show hospitalizations for the coronavirus have gone up since Monday, with 991 COVID-19 patients being treated in Iowa hospitals. That’s an increase of 38. The number of patients with COVID-19 in intensive care has also increased from 164 to 182.

According to the IDPH, there have been 36,823 positive coronavirus test results reported over the last seven days in the state. The positivity has also ticked upward from Monday, from 24.3% to 24.8%.