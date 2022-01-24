DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – The latest update from the Iowa Department of Public Health has been released and it again shows an increase in the number of long-term care facilities that are experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19.

According to the IDPH, there are now 76 long-term care facilities in Iowa with coronavirus outbreaks. That’s up from 69 reported last Friday. The IDPH says a facility is listed as having an outbreak when at least three residents test positive within 14 days. Once a facility is designated as having an outbreak, staff members that test positive are also included in the outbreak numbers.

The state no longer provides a public list of long-term care facilities with outbreaks. After a request from WHO 13, IDPH agreed to provide a list once a week of the facilities with outbreaks and the number of people affected. View the most recent list here, the IDPH says the numbers were accurate as of January 18 at 11:59 p.m.

The COVID-19 positivity rate for Iowa is at 25.3% over the last 14 days. That is up a tenth of a percent from Friday’s update. The IDPH reports nearly 5,000 positive tests were reported each day over the last seven days.

The number of patients hospitalized with coronavirus is at 935 and 171 of those patients are in intensive care. The IDPH says those not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 account for 64.3% of coronavirus patients in ICU.