Health professionals to use contact tracing to help stop or slow spread of COVID-19

Contact tracing is a process that helped slow or stop previous epidemics like Ebola and SARS is being used to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Contact tracing tracks down anyone who might have been infected by a person who was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, so those contacts can quarantine themselves and prevent further spread.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said public health staff will work with a patient to help them recall everyone who they have had close contact with during the timeframe while they may have been infectious.

Then the contacts are provided with education, information, and support to understand their risk, what they should do to separate themselves from others who have not been exposed, monitor themselves for symptoms, and the possibility that they could’ve spread the infection to others even if they never felt or feel ill.

Researchers said the U.S. can’t safely reopen without significant amounts of contact tracing and testing.

Contact tracers use a variety of methods, including phone calls, emails, and social media messaging.

A recent study released by John’s Hopkins University estimated the U.S. needs at least 100,000 additional public health workers to help with contact tracing before its safe to reopen.