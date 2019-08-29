Health officials warn against mumps after outbreak in northeast Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb (KCAU) – Health officials are warning residents of mumps after two recent outbreaks.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said that 30 cases were identified in the jurisdictions of the Nebraska Public Health Department and Four Corners Health Department. Nebraska Public Health Department manages Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties while Four Corners Health Department’s jurisdiction includes Butler, Polk, York and Seward counties.

Of the 30 cases, most were among people attending a wedding in northeast Nebraska and at a work environment in the Four Corners Health Department jurisdiction.

The DHHS said they are working to investigate the cases as they work with the local health departments.

“Mumps is a highly contagious illness and it’s spread by coughing, sneezing and sharing saliva,” said Dr. Tom Safranek, State Epidemiologist for DHHS. “If people start experiencing mumps-like symptoms, they should contact their health care provider, and health care providers should be on the lookout for mumps cases.”

In 2018, there were only 12 reported cases of mumps and 6 in 2017. There were 49 cases in 2016.

Mumps causes swelling of glands in the face and neck. Other symptoms may include:

Ear ache

Jaw pain

Testicular pain

Fever

Fatigue

Muscle aches

Health officials recommend avoiding public activities and contacting a doctor if you notice the symptoms.

People with mumps are most contagious three days before and five days after their symptoms begin.

Mumps is a viral infection so antibiotics are not a treatment. Pain and fever can be addressed though.

People who have had mumps are likely to be immune from the virus. If a person has been vaccinated, it is less likely, but still possible to become infected. Over time, protection against the virus can decrease. Mumps-containing vaccines are still the best line of defense and people are encouraged to check their vaccination records to see if they have received two doses of a mumps-containing vaccine, and if not, contact your health care provider.

https://www.facebook.com/NEDHHS/posts/10156170468195780

To protect yourself against mumps:

Get vaccinated

Do not share drinking glasses, eating utensils, water bottles, or other things that have saliva on them

Always cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze

Stay home when you’re sick

Wash hands frequently

Clean and disinfect surfaces

Additional information on mumps is can be found by clicking here or here.