Health officials want people to celebrate Memorial Day weekend safely

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The Memorial Day weekend will look very different and officials want it that way.

New restrictions at beaches and restaurants are in place, with the hopes of preventing the additional spread of the coronavirus.

With the unofficial start to summer underway across the country. It’s also the start of a potential new era in the fight against the coronavirus.

Millions of Americans are expected to celebrate the Memorial Day weekend holiday by taking advantage of some open beaches and restaurants as all 50 states have lifted some level of restrictions.

Local officials are laying out specific requirements for beach-goers.

“What we want everyone to do is help stop the spread by making sure they’re maintaining the executive orders for six feet apart and no more than 10 in a crowd,” Virginia Beach Deputy City Manager Ron Williams said.

Also on Friday, President Donald Trump deemed all places of worship as essential and demanding they reopen.

“The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now. For this weekend. If they don’t do it, i will override the governors,” Trump said.

The White House ordered all flags at half-staff to honor those who have lost their lives to the virus. Trump also paused to honor the nation’s veterans and those who died serving the country.

AAA, for the first time in 20 years, chose not to release a Memorial Day travel forecast, saying the pandemic is undermining economic data, a sign that despite the gradual reopening, this Memorial Day weekend will be unlike any we’ve seen in decades.