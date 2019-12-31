Why pancreatic cancer is one of the most lethal forms of cancer

Health News

by: Reid Binion

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest cancers out there with only a 5% survival rate.

Pancreatic cancer is the third deadliest cancer in the United States, after lung and colorectal cancers, but doctors are still left somewhat stumped by the disease.

One of the biggest concerns when it comes to pancreatic cancer is that patients often don’t exhibit any symptoms during the early, treatable stage of the tumor, which is what makes it so deadly.

In fact, about 95% of people who get pancreatic cancer, will die from it.

The disease tends to strike those older than 45, the average age being 71 and men have a slightly higher likelihood of developing the disease.

Of the two types of tumors that develop in the pancreas, exocrine and endocrine, exocrine tumors tend to be more aggressive.

This cancer can be controlled by surgery, if it is found before it has spread.

Other options, such as transplants, or approved medication, are making progress but can come with serious side effects.

The oblong organ deep in your abdomen plays a big role in your digestive and endocrine systems.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.