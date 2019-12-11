U.S. experiencing the earliest flu season in 15 years

(CNN) – The U.S. is experiencing the earliest flu season in 15 years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is actively monitoring flu activity in more than half the country.

Seasonal flu activity continues to increase in the United States and the key to fighting the flu is to arm yourself with the best defense you have, your immune system.

Experts recommend that everyone six months of age and older get a flu shot.

Even though flu season is well underway, it’s not too late to get vaccinated.

Common areas in your home should also be regularly disinfected.

The flu virus can live on surfaces for several hours, so wash those bed sheets, blankets, towels, and your hands.

Diet also plays a role in fortifying your immune system.

If you’re worried about catching the flu, avoid excess sugar and alcohol consumption.

“Alcohol suppresses your immune system. Too much added sugar can suppress your immune system, especially during flu season. We need to be very aware of how much we’re drinking alcohol and how much added sugar we’re eating and minimize those,” said Elyse Sartor, registered dietitian.