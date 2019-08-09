Study finds that blueberries may have health benefits

Recent studies in the Journals of Gerontology focused on the health benefits of blueberries.

Improvements in cognitive and cardiovascular function have both been attributed to the small fruit.

Researchers found that blueberries can help your brain work better, improving executive function and delayed recall in children and adults over 60. That means you could see improvements in multi-tasking, flexible thinking and remembering information after a period of time.

A separate study from the same journal found that eating a cup of blueberries every day improved blood flow and blood pressure in adults.

Researchers found while blueberries can help control high blood pressure, eating them regularly may also keep people from ever developing hypertension.

They say high levels of phytochemicals in blueberries, like anthocyanins and flavonoids, are likely what make them good for you.