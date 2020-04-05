Some ways to stay safe when heading to the grocery store during COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK (ABC NEWS) – With schools, restaurants, and retail establishments all closed, people are staying home but they still need groceries.

As social distancing becomes the new normal, millions of Americans are staying home.

There’s one outing many can’t avoid and that’s a trip to the grocery store.

Dr. Taz Bhatia, M.D. a wellness expert, has some tips on how to stay safe while shopping, starting with bringing your own bag.

“A tote bag that you’re bringing in, one less thing that you’ll have to take from somebody else or that somebody else has handled,” said Dr. Bhatia.

She also recommends wearing something to cover your face which falls in line with new recommendations from the CDC.

“We especially recommend this in areas of significant community based transmission,” said Dr. Jerome Adams, U.S. Surgeon General.

Other tips include leaving the family at home and put your phone in your pocket.

“Keep it down to maybe just you going to the grocery store or designate one family member to do so. Our phones, we’re on them all the time but they are a vector for viral transmissions,” said Dr. Bhatia.

While shopping, wipe down your cart, keep your distance from others, touch only what you need, use hand sanitizer, and look for prepackaged options.

Once you’re home, Dr. Taz said wash your hands, disinfect cans, and other containers, but rinse produce with just water and if you want to be extra careful peel it before you eat it.

But concern is also growing for those working at grocery stores as they’re considered essential workers.

The stores need to make sure their workers are safe and healthy.

Many of them like Walmart are starting to limit capacity by counting and admitting customers through a single door.

Whole Foods is also offering two weeks paid leave but only for employees who test positive for COVID-19.

Fellow businesses are also helping.

A manufacturing company from New Jersey used to produce custom displays for retail and restaurants, but has transformed its business to make clear barriers to protect workers like cashiers.

“We’re building floor stands that go up and we create a clear barrier, so to give them some protection,” said Michael Graff, CEO of Sandy Alexander.

Graff also hopes this need for protective dividers will help him bring back his own furloughed workers.