QR Codes on casts? Encoded medical info could save a trip to the doctor’s office

(ABC) – A common tech tool may be able to save a visit to the doctor’s office.

When a child breaks a bone and gets a cast, the experience can be overwhelming, making it harder to remember the instructions given by the doctor. But what if you could scan your cast with your smartphone at home to get up-to-speed with everything that was said?

New research done by orthopedic surgeons at California’s Children’s Hospital of Orange County found that kids who received casts with a familiar technology called QR codes could keep a majority of the children’s families from calling the doctor or booking an office appointment.

This is how it works. The QR code is put on the cast and can be scanned by any smartphone, pulling up custom information created by the doctor, such as how to take care of the cast in case something happens.

QR codes are not expensive, either. They are easy to print and stick on. Researchers say more studies are needed to better understand how QR codes can be integrated into medical practice, but say QR codes can be used for patients young and old in a diverse range of treatments.