New research shows Americans weigh more than they did ten years ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s that time of the year, and checking our weight on that scale is out of sight and out of mind and a new report finds 40% of Americans are content with the numbers of their scale.

But we’re heavier this decade than we were in the previous one!

Do you weigh more now than you did ten years ago? You’re not alone.

According to a new report, Americans self-reported they weigh more this decade than they did last decade.

But fewer adults say they want to lose weight.

That’s according to a just-released Gallup poll.

It found 28% of surveyed Americans weighed 200 pounds or more between 2010 and 2019.

That’s a four-point jump from the previous decade.

The Gallup poll points out the increase happened at the same time new fad diets promising quick results gained popularity.

However, fewer Americans now consider themselves overweight or obese.

According to the report, almost 40% of surveyed men and women are content with their current weight.

One way to look at the shift, it may reflect changing attitudes toward weight and body image.

But experts say those heavier numbers on the scale are not good for one’s health.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a weight of 200 pounds can be considered overweight or even obese for the majority of Americans who are shorter than six feet four inches.

The CDC says excessive weight gain is tied to several leading causes of death, like heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and some cancers.

Experts recommend you eat healthier foods that have fewer calories, instead of sacrificing food completely.

In the U.S., obesity is considered an epidemic. More than 70% of American adults are overweight or obese.

That’s according to a recent National Health and Nutrition Examination survey.