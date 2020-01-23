New precautions taken in China and U.S. as the coronavirus strengthens

LOS ANGELES (ABC NEWS) – New precautions were taken on Wednesday as concerns about the coronavirus intensify.

The illness has already sickened hundreds of people, and killed more than a dozen others in Asia and doctors are treating a patient in the U.S.

The deadly coronavirus spreading has now reached the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirming its first case, a man in his 30’s, who flew home to Seattle, Washington from Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began, now being treated in isolation.

“This is an evolving and complex situation,” said Dr. Tedrus Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Health Organization.

In Asia, at least 17 deaths and more than 500 cases reported of the virus, which doctors know little about beyond it starting with cold-like symptoms.

“We don’t know its incubation period. We don’t really know the root of transmission. It is a coronavirus which rally spreads via respiratory droplets but don’t know the specifics. We don’t know how contagious it is and don’t know the fatality rate yet,” said Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent.

In Wuhan, warnings posted that public transportation will stop running Wednesday night.

The city going on lockdown in a massive effort to contain the virus’s spread during this peak travel period, when seven million Chinese tourists are expected to go abroad to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

In the U.S., precautions expanding to travelers from China, now being screened in five airports including Atlanta and Chicago.

“They just had a little sign that said ‘If you’re coming from Wuhan, let us know. If you have a fever, let us know,”” said Jane Hartung, traveler.

President Trump said that he has full confidence in the ongoing efforts to keep the virus from spreading.

“I think it’s going to be handled very well, we have already handled it very well. The CDC has been terrific,” said President Trump.

Doctors near Seattle say the patient being treated there is in satisfactory condition and will remain in isolation for at least a few days.

The world health organization will meet again Thursday to discuss whether to declare the coronavirus, a public health emergency.