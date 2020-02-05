Keep children active during the wintertime

(CNN) – It can be one of the most difficult things to do when it’s cold outside, keeping active during the winter.

Here are some tips on how to do that and to keep your kids moving.

Outside, it’s colder and the days are shorter but despite the winter weather, keeping children moving is still important.

Preschoolers should be active throughout the day, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Kids from age six and older should practice moderate-to-vigorous physical activity at least an hour a day.

So, bundle up, and go for a walk. Head to the playground or try geocaching, where GPS receivers are used to track down a container or cache.

If there’s snow, send them outside to play. Sledding can be a great exercise or go ice skating.

When they’re indoors, let them dance. It’s fun for kids and keeps them moving.

Join a playgroup, play games, like Twister, that will keep them on their feet.

Encourage video games that get them exercising.

Do yoga or go to an indoor rock climbing gym.

Keeping active during winter is important for adults, too.

At least three days a week of aerobic activity improves health benefits, according to a federal Physical Activity Guidelines.