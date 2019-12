SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Flu season is in full swing and just in time for the holidays.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the infection has already killed 1,800 people since the official season began in late September, including at least five deaths in Iowa.

The virus has sickened at least 3.7 million others and sent 32,000 to the hospital.

The CDC doesn’t expect new cases to slow down any time soon.

It’s also not too late to get a flu shot.