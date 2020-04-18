Doctors seeing an increase of prescriptions for anti-anxiety medications during COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – It can be hard to feel in control when there are so many unknowns during a global pandemic and doctors are seeing an increase in people looking for help to cope.

As the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic, the number of prescriptions being written for anti-anxiety medications soared.

According to a pharmacy benefits manager, just days after the announcement, prescriptions for anti-anxiety drugs spiked by 34%.

In a Kaiser Family Foundation poll earlier this month, 45% of people said that stress related to the coronavirus had a negative impact on their mental health.

However, mental health experts said that not everyone may need the meds and to always consult a doctor.