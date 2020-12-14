Digital Exclusive: Possible side effects to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With hospitals across the country starting to receive the Pfizer-BioTech COVID-19 vaccine, there’s been discussion about its possible side effects.

The COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer are available for people 16 years of age and older.

According to the FDA, some of the possible side effects of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, and muscle pain.

The CDC mentions the side effects may feel like the flu and affect your ability to do your daily activity.

Health officials said those possible side effects will typically last for a few days.

Pfizer reported in the clinical studies for the vaccine, 84.1% of the people dealt with pain at the injection site, and 62.9% saw fatigue.

Other side effects that the participants in the studies experienced include the following:

Headaches (55.1%)

Muscle pain (38.3%)

Chills (31.9%)

Joint pain (23.6%)

Fever (14.2%)

Injection site swelling (10.5%)

Injection site redness (9.5)

Nauesa (1.1%)

Malaise (0.5%)

Lymphadenopathy (0.3%)

For pregnant women, Pfizer mentions the available data on the vaccine administered to them are insufficient to inform vaccine-associated risks in pregnancy.

Health officials said everyone who takes Pfizer’s vaccine will need two shots in order for the vaccine to work.

The FDA adds more people will experience the side effects after the second dose than the first shot.

The CDC recommends people get the second shot after having side effects from the first dose, unless your doctor or vaccination provider tells you otherwise.