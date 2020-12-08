Digital Exclusive: Importance of getting a flu shot

(KCAU) – While the focus has been on COVID-19 for the past several months, everyone needs to remember that it’s also flu season.

This week is National Influenza Vaccination Week, which focuses on the importance of getting a flu shot.

According to the CDC, people should get vaccinated because every flu season is different, and influenza can affect everyone differently.

The benefits of getting a flu vaccination are:

Keeping you from getting sick with the flu

Lower the risk of flu-associated hospitalization of children, working adults, and older adults

An important preventive tool for those who have chronic health conditions

Helps protect women during and after pregnancy

Can be lifesaving in children

May also protect people around you

Health officials reported in several studies; the flu vaccination has been shown to reduce the severity of illness in people who get vaccinated but still get sick.

The flu is a contagious respiratory illness which is caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and sometimes even the lungs.

Health officials said millions of individuals get the flu every year, hundreds of thousands of people are hospitalized, and 1,000s to 10,000s of people died from flu-related causes.

The CDC mentions the preliminary numbers show that 34,000 individuals died from the flu during the 2018-2019 flu season, and 22,000 people have died from the flu in the 2019-2020 flu season.

The flu is still a significant health factor at this time of the year because the flu season happens between the fall and the winter in the U.S.

Flu activity in the country normally peaks between December and February and sometimes can last until May.

The CDC said there are two reasons why everyone needs a flu vaccine; one is a person’s immune protection from vaccination declines over time, and two is that flu viruses are constantly changing.

The vaccination takes two weeks for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against the influenza virus infection.

The best way to protect yourself is by getting a seasonal flu vaccine while also covering your coughs and sneezes, washing your hands, and avoid close contact with people who are sick.