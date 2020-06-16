CDC Director urges Americans the importance of flu vaccine during COVID-19 pandemic

(CNN) – There are warnings about the devastating effects of a second wave of coronavirus cases continue but a top U.S. health official said it’ll be even worse if Americans don’t do one thing.

It’s not like you haven’t heard this before health officials are urging everyone to get a flu shot.

The Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said now it’s especially important to be vaccinated against the flu.

Dr. Robert Redfield said if a second wave of coronavirus hits when the flu season is underway, it could really strain hospitals.

If more people get their flu shot that could ease a potential strain on resources.

He said only about 47% of Americans take advantage of the flu vaccine but he’s hoping the public will see that it’s a major way they can help this nation get through the fall.

Not all flu cases are reported but the CDC estimates that from October 1, 2019, through April 4, 2020, there were up to 56 million cases of the flu with up to 62,000 deaths.

While the flu is detected year-round in the U.S., flu viruses are most common during the fall and winter.

The CDC’s Director also said social distancing will continue to play an important role as a major defense against coronavirus later on in the year.

