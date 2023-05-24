OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — A former truck driver on a road trip used a lucky penny he found after his car broke down to purchase a winning scratch ticket in Nebraska.

Humberto Alejandre of Morriston, Florida, was passing through Omaha on a road trip from Florida to Colorado when he started having car trouble and his car broke down, leaving him to get a hotel room for the night. He decided to take a walk and he found a penny facing heads up in the Hotel Parking lot.

After picking up the penny, Alejandre decided to head to a nearby convenience store, Anderson Convenience Market on South 145th Street in Omaha, to purchase a scratch ticket. He decided to buy the $20 50x the Cash Scratch ticket. He scratched the ticket right at the counter with his new penny and saw that he had won $200,000, but he couldn’t quite believe it.

“I had to go back to the hotel to get my glasses,” he said.

After looking the ticket over, he went back to the convenience store. The clerk scanned his ticket and confirmed that he had indeed won $200,000. The first thing he planned to do with his winnings is to get his car back up and going.

According to the Nebraska Lottery, the odds of winning a prize on the scratch game are about one in three, however, the odds of striking it big with a $200,000 are closer to 1 in 140,000.