The Hawkeyes men’s basketball team flew past the Paris All-Stars 123-77 in the first of three games during their trip through Europe.

Ben Krikke’s first exhibition game as a Hawkeye was a success. The fifth year senior scored 22 points, tying Payton Sandfort for a game-high.

The freshmen stepped up in a big way: Pryce Sandfort, Brock Harding and Owen Freeman each reached double figures. Freeman came off the bench and grabbed 15 rebounds on top of his 10 points. Harding scored 10 points and dished out six assists, including a flashy alley-oop off the backboard to his Moline counterpart.

All 11 Hawkeyes scored in the win. The team shot 50.6% from the field and knocked down 16 three-pointers.

“I thought we shared the ball like we always do,” Fran McCaffery said after the win. “I thought everybody got a lot of playing time and I thought everybody produced when they were in there and I thought everybody played through their mistakes in a big way.”

The Hawkeyes will play in Valencia, Spain on August 11 before wrapping up in Barcelona on August 14.

