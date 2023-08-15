IOWA CITY, IOWA (WHO) — Caitlin Clark and her Iowa Hawkeye teammates will play before a record-breaking crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in the 2023-2024 season. On Monday the school announced that the women’s basketball team has sold out its full allotment of season tickets for the first time in school history.

The Hawkeyes finished last season as the national runners-up to the champion LSU Tigers. Caitlin Clark swept every player of the year award as a junior. The Hawkeyes won a school record 31 games.

In addition to their home schedule, the Hawkeye women will host DePaul in a scrimmage at Kinnick Stadium in October and player in a double-header along with the Hawkeye men at Wells Fargo Arena.