ANKENY, Iowa — Two rowers at the University of Iowa launched a clothing brand designed to empower young female athletes.

Jaecee Hall is an Ankeny native who was a star soccer player. Throughout high school, she trained with Goldfinch Athletics at Ankeny Sports Performance. A back injury in high school led her to join the University of Iowa’s Women’s Rowing team. There, she met Emma Dabinett, a rower from England.

They shared the same feelings of discouragement, which resulted from the lack of support for female athletes at all levels of playing. They say this isn’t uncommon for most female athletes, but especially for rowers.

Hall said, “We are a sport that doesn’t bring in money, but we are also the same girls that wake up at 5 AM and train until 9 AM in the morning and then come back at 3:45 and train until 6:30/7 PM at night. I mean, we’re there every single day, grinding it out.”

They said most people don’t think of the Women’s Rowing Team when they think of successful sports programs in Iowa City, despite being nationally ranked and mostly composed of Iowans who learned how to row in college.

Dabinett said, “Women’s sports have proven that they can generate the same attention as men’s if they’re given the opportunity. And I think that’s what it’s about; getting the opportunity from the start.”

Together, they decided to help provide that opportunity to change the reality for young female athletes. They launched Unbreakable Female Athlete, a clothing brand meant to empower girls and women of all ages in all sports.

Beyond t-shirts and sports bras with inspiring words, they also created the UFA Fund. Through this, they help support girls’ youth sports teams by providing sports bras, equipment, or other necessary funding.

“We want to provide the funding at the younger level so that the girls can grow up and feel that they have the support at a young age. Not when you get to our age and you’re like ‘well where is the support?'” said Hall.

It’s been a year and a half since they launched Unbreakable, and now they are an international company with sales across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. Most of the women’s rowing teams in the Big 10 also wear Unbreakable unisuits.

They say a majority of their success is because of TikTok. The social media platform expanded their outreach, and it helped them connect with another partner.

Ally Hom is a California native who grew up doing gymnastics and is now a rower at Emory University in Georgia. She found Unbreakable Female Athlete through TikTok and is now the Chief Marketing Officer for the business.

Hom says that she was impressed with the message behind Unbreakable, and was eager to expand it. Her experience as an Asian-American playing predominantly white sports made her want to take the message one step further.

“Being able to share that you can really be who you want to be, accomplish whatever you want to accomplish, [and it] doesn’t matter what background you come from. That’s something that I really want to push forward through Unbreakable Female Athlete,” said Hom.

Hall says that their next goal is to get Unbreakable in stores. She plans to continue her education at the University of Iowa to obtain a masters’s degree in Sports and Recreational Management, which she says will help prepare her for the future of this business.

For more information on Unbreakable Female Athlete, visit their website here.