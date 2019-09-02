Hawarden continues a more than 6 decade Labor Day tradition

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KCAU) — Folks all over Siouxland were celebrating the Labor Day holiday on Monday. In Hawarden, thousands of folks gathered to continue a more than 60-year tradition. The Big Sioux River Labor Day Celebration again featured a big parade that rolled through downtown.

Folks in Hawarden have been holding parades every Labor Day since 1952.

Monday’s activities mark the end of the 2019 celebration but people from all over Plymouth County made the most of the holiday weekend even

“Thing is, it connects our communities, not only Hawarden but it connects Alcester and Ireton and Akron and it’s all run by volunteers. That’s what’s the neatest thing,” said Cathie Brown of the Hawarden Chamber of Commerce.



This year’s celebration featured many family events, including a demolition derby and a craft fair.