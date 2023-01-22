SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – This past Tuesday, Kevin Negaard made the final throws of his Wanna Have a Catch campaign, an endeavor geared towards raising money for the Miracle League of Sioux City by playing catch for 365 straight days. A smashing success that culminated with its campaign celebration at the Hard Rock Casino Saturday evening.

Hundreds of catch partners and community members showed their support for Kevin at the Anthem Theatre, including a silent and live auction of campaign memorabilia along with author and Kevin’s inspiration for the idea, Ethan Bryan, who held a book signing of his year-long catch experience. Negaard wanted to raise $100,000 for the Miracle League during the year. The grand total today surpassed $350,000, hoping to reach $365,000 by night’s end. A special event to celebrate the culmination of the lives Kevin has impacted, all through a simple activity and the power of baseball.

“How this community supports the Miracle League it’s not a surprise that all these people are out here tonight,” Wanna Have a Catch founder/Miracle League of Sioux City board member Kevin Negaard said. “We’re really fortunate in the number of people who are willing to support what we do. It’s been an unbelievable experience full of energy and joy and people stepping up and just really making a difference.”