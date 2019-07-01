Grandview Park to be sprayed before Saturday in the Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City will be spraying for mosquitoes before Saturday in the Park takes place.

The city said Grandview Park will be sprayed Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Saturday in the Park is Saturday from noon to 10:30 p.m. There will be Multiple performances will take place all day with George Thorogood and the Destroyers will take the main stage at 6:45 p.m. and Flo Rida at 9 p.m. Snow Tha Product will appear on the Abe Stage at 6:30 p.m., followed by Matisyahu at 8:15, and TruFeelz at 9:45 p.m.

Multiple food vendors will be at the all-day event and attendees can also check out Arts Alley. Kids can also have fun at the KCAU 9 Kid’s Zone. After the show, there will be a fireworks show.

