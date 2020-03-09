Grand Princess Cruise passengers finally disembarked

OAKLAND, Cali. (KCAU) – The 35 hundred people on board the Grand Princess Cruise have finally disembarked after several days of circling ports in Oakland, California.

With the 21 confirmed cases of the virus onboard, health officials said those people will be in for a longer time as some passengers are sent to hospitals for observation and others will be sent to a military base for further quarantine.

One health official is advising all people to avoid trips during the world-wide threat.

“Right now, do not wait until things get worse. Say no large crowds, no long trips, and above all, don’t get on a cruise ship,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director, NIAID said.

Health officials are advising people to also maintain good hand washing, even if their area is not at a high risk for covid-19.