Grand opening set for newly-renovated LeMars Community Stadium

LEMARS, Iowa (KCAU) – The LeMars Community School District is hosting a grand opening for the newly-renovated LeMars Community Stadium.

The grand opening event will take place on Friday, September 20, beginning at 5:00 p.m. with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting.

Following the ribbon-cutting at 5:30 p.m., there will be a tailgate in the new Total Motors Tailgate Plaza located at the northeast corner of the stadium.

Fans are invited to stay for the homecoming football game as the LeMars Bulldogs take on the Sioux City North Starts at 7:00 p.m.

There will be an open house where the public will be able to tour the new LeMars Community Stadium. The open house event will be scheduled at a later date.