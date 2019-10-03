Grain elevators and homes may see higher propane prices this fall

SIOUX CITY, Iowa, (KCAU) – Farmers will need to pack their patience this harvest season as the wet fields slow them down even after their grain gets to the elevator.

Cory Benson, the location manager at the Gavilon Grain, described how their company may be impacted this year.

“This year, probably half or three-quarters of what we bring in will probably have to be touched by the dryer. In years past, half will be a lot,” said Benson.

All of that drying will also take away some of their profits, especially if the increased demand further drives up the cost of propane.

“If all of a sudden, we plunge and we’re in the 30s and 40s and everybody is heating their homes in towns then we expect to see a bump in our prices because we are a big user during this time of year.

Propane companies around Siouxland said it’s too early to predict if the high demand from propane this harvest will have any impact on propane prices this winter.

So for now, its a period of wait and see how this year’s harvest goes and just how much propane is needed to dry all of the crops.