Women’s Scores

Morningside 98, Hastings 84

Northwestern 72, Briar Cliff 60

Dordt 71, Jamestown 60

Dakota Wesleyan 68, Concordia 52

Morningside will host Northwestern Saturday at 3:00.

Dordt will host Dakota Wesleyan at 3:00.

Men’s Scores

Dakota Wesleyan 85, Briar Cliff 77

Concordia 83, Morningside 70

Doane 64, Northwestern 61

Jamestown 83, Dordt 59