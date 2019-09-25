Governor Ricketts celebrates opening of South Sioux City’s Riverview Surgical Center

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts visiting Siouxland Tuesday to help celebrate the opening of a new medical facility.

The governor joining in the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Riverview Surgical Center in South Sioux City.

The two-story, 48 thousand square foot facility overlooks the Missouri River, right next to the Delta Hotels. Governor Ricketts said the new surgical center is a major new asset for the region.

“Not only will it create jobs here in the Siouxland area, but it will add to the quality of life here with the quality of healthcare it offers. And that’s one of the main things young people look for when looking for a place to live is access to quality healthcare and this will be it, ” Ricketts said.

Riverview officials say the modern facility will help keep costs down for patients in Siouxland.

“I’m very excited for this because it’s important for us but not because of us but it’s important because it’s built for the community. This thing is a cutting edge facility. That operates at a lower cost so we can bring health care at the level it’s affordable,” Dr. Phinit Phisitkul said.

The first surgery in the new facility is scheduled for the beginning of October; the center is currently accepting new patients.