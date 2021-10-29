Governor Reynolds signs vaccine mandate bill into law

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a bill that makes it possible for Iowans to opt-out of vaccine mandates set by businesses.

Reynolds signed the bill into law Friday morning. It means employees can receive a vaccine exemption for either religious or medical reasons without seeing a doctor.

The law also allows workers who lost their job due to a vaccination mandate by their employer to receive unemployment benefits.

A statement from Gov. Reynolds was released following the signing of the legislation.