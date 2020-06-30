Governor Reynolds Signs Law Requiring 24-Hour Wait Period for Abortions

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at a news conference, Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa. Gov. Reynolds announced that Iowa now has 44 positive COVID-19 cases and that the state is not considering a shelter-in-place order. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP )

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law Monday that will require a 24-hour waiting period before women can get abortions.

“I am proud to stand up for the sanctity of every human life,” said Reynolds. “Life is precious, life is sacred, and we can never stop fighting for it. I applaud the Iowa lawmakers who had the courage to stand strong and take action to protect the unborn child.”

The waiting period was approved on the last day of the legislative session when House Republicans added a last-minute amendment without debate to an unrelated bill.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and a doctor represented by Planned Parenthood and the ACLU of Iowa have filed a lawsuit in state court in hopes of blocking the measure and imposing a temporary injunction to stop it from taking effect July 1.

The waiting period has been a priority of Republicans who were angered by an Iowa Supreme Court ruling two years ago that found a 72-hour waiting period law was unconstitutional. The court also declared the Iowa Constitution guarantees women the right to control their own bodies, including making decisions about abortion.

Since the last ruling, Reynolds has appointed four justices to the Iowa Supreme Court and Republicans are hopeful the current court will reach a different conclusion.