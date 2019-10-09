Governor Reynolds joins the celebration as FiberComm opens new data center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds visited Siouxland Tuesday to help celebrate FiberComm’s 20th anniversary by cutting the ribbon on the company’s newest $6 million dollar edition in downtown Sioux City.



The governor and KCAU 9 getting a tour of the new data center and learning what it will mean for Siouxland.

This is like a bunker, the security they have there. The new FiberComm data center or carrier hotel bringing the latest technology into a historic space.



“To be able to repurpose a 100-year-old building it saved us a lot of money, but it also allowed us to bring our product to market a lot faster, but most of all we repurposed an existing building that has strong bones and we were able to do it right downtown,” said FiberComm CEO Al Aymar.

Aymar says the new tech is an investment in Siouxland’s technological future, filling a void in the local industry.



“What we found is that businesses and carriers needed a central point of connectivity in Sioux City, they needed it to be secure, they needed it 24/7 access, they needed to be able to interconnect their networks. That place didn’t exist,” added Aymar.

“We talk a lot about infrastructure and growing the economy with bridges and highways, really today its networks and connectivity and that’s really what this new data center will help with this area of the state. To really bring in carriers and businesses and do the interconnection and build this out to communities all across the state and around the world,” said Governor Kim Reynolds.



Governor reynolds praising the new facility and what it will mean for Siouxland’s economy.



“Our team is growing. The jobs that are going to be created with this are going to be professional positions. This will also improve the ability for other firms to grow and add technology and technology positions,” said Aymar.



“We are leading, we have a diverse and growing economy, companies like FiberComm that are keeping us on the cutting edge,” added Reynolds.