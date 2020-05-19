Closings
Governor Reynolds: Iowa OSHA acted appropriately on Tyson complaint

by: RYAN J. FOLEY Associated Press

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds says Iowa regulators acted appropriately when they declined to inspect a Tyson Foods pork plant in Perry before hundreds of workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Iowa Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) records show the agency received an April 11 complaint alleging the virus was spreading on the production floor and in the cafeteria.

The agency didn’t contact Tyson until April 20 and closed the inquiry on April 28 after determining Tyson’s safety efforts at the plant were satisfactory.

Iowa OSHA declined to inspect the plant, citing federal guidance at the time that said most coronavirus complaints don’t require on-site visits.

FILE- In this April 22, 2020, file photo, the Tyson Foods pork plant is seen in Perry, Iowa. An April 11, 2020, complaint to the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration alleged that employees at the plant were spreading the virus as they worked “elbow to elbow.” The complaint asserted that social distancing wasn’t taking place in any of the production areas or the cafeteria. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

