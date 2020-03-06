Government adds 273,000 jobs across U.S in February

WASHINGTON D.C. (KCAU) – The Federal Government has reported that the U.S. economy added 273 thousand jobs in February.

The high number of jobs added is far more than economists predicted.

The leading jobs added include health care and social assistance, food services, and government.

The unemployment rate fell back to the historic low of 3.5%.

The jobs survey was taken during the middle of February before the coronavirus concerns shook Corporate America.

Many people expect the March report will reflect the damage the virus has done on business activity.