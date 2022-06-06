SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland non-profit has an expansion up and coming and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds made a visit to celebrate.

Hope Street of Siouxland is committed to ending homelessness in Sioux City and they cut the ribbon on their second facility located on the 1900 block of Douglas Street.

In attendance were members of the city council, police chief Rex Mueller, and Governor Reynolds.

KCAU 9 spoke with Hope Street’s very first participant who is celebrating 3 years sober and is a former house manager for Hope Street.

“The years of my drug addiction, I couldn’t be trusted by anybody and now being able to be trusted by employees and employers is a big thing for me, it’s gotten me to believe in myself,” Christopher Cox said.

So far, in its first three years, Hope Street has been able to help 31 people out of homelessness and live independently.