DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will sign legislation Tuesday making a flat income tax law in the state before her big night on the national political stage.

The Iowa House and Senate passed a tax reform package last week that will change Iowa’s income tax system to a flat tax of 3.9%. The bill also cuts corporate taxes and eliminates income taxes for retired Iowans.

Reynolds had proposed a 4% flat tax in her Condition of the State address.

Gov. Reynolds is scheduled to sign the bill at a ceremony at the State Capitol at 12:30 p.m. Following the signing, the governor will leave to prepare for her Tuesday night task – delivering the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.