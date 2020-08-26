Gov. Reynolds speaks at RNC, praises Trump administration for derecho efforts

(KCAU) – The second night of the Republican National Convention focused on the theme of “land of opportunity.”

Tonight’s speakers included Tiffany and Eric Trump, business owners, and politicians. While their diverse array of topics, the main focus was on the number of opportunities available in America.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gave a brief speech during the RNC, praising the Trump Administration’s action following the derecho that devastated Iowa.

“We have a President and an Administration who gets things done,” Reynolds said. “And because of President Trump and his leadership, our country is able to show resolve through adversity, and see opportunity grow and thrive. This is an administration of action and outcomes. They are delivering everyday on their promise to make America great again.”

Wednesday, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem are both scheduled to speak during the RNC.

Latest Stories